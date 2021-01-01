Sehwag on batting: Ind V England: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s contribution will not be forgotten; Virender Sehwag says: Rohit-Rahul’s batting fan Sehwag says the contribution of Indian openers in England tour cannot be forgotten

Highlights Sehwag lauded Rahul-Rohit’s performance on the England tour

The Indian cricket team was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series.

KL Rahul managed a total of 315 runs in 8 innings

New Delhi

Former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag has lauded openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Both the Indian openers showed great brilliance in the Test series against England.

Rahul and Rohit shared centuries in the Lord’s Test and half-centuries in Nottingham and The Oval. Both the Indian openers also scored centuries in the series. Rahul scored a century at the historic ground of Lord’s, while Rohit scored a century at the Oval.

“The contribution of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will not be forgotten,” Sehwag told Sony Sports Network. Had it not been for the partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the middle-order batsman who did not score a goal would have come to the crease early. In such a situation, the Indian team could have been eliminated sooner.

The fifth and final Test of the series was canceled. Due to the corona outbreak at the Indian camp, the Manchester Test was announced to be canceled before the coin toss. However, there is a lot of discussion about this. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the IPL is behind this.

According to Sehwag, “He put India in a strong position. The openers batted 30-40 overs. If the top order had not performed, there would have been pressure on the middle board which was not in form. In many matches our innings would have been cut short.

The Indian team was leading 2-1 in the five-match series. The BCCI decided to cancel the test, citing the safety of the players. The test was canceled with the consent of the BCCI and the ECB. However, there is no update from the BCCI or the ECB on when the test will be played.

The Indian team will have to go for a limited overs series on the tour of England next year. Team India will play a series of 3 T20s and 3 ODIs in England in 2022.