sehwag-wife-aarti-ahlawat-both-were-relatives-before-marriage-in-childhood-viru-smoked-bidi-his-mother-beaten-him-with-sleepers-birthday-special There were puffs of bidi, mother had beaten them with slippers; There was kinship before marriage with wife Aarti

The way Virender Sehwag is seen doing mischief on social media. In the same way, Veeru Paaji has been very mischievous since childhood. Apart from this, his wife had been his relative before marriage.

Virender Sehwag, who has been a formidable batsman of the Indian cricket team, is often known for his mischievous social media posts or statements during commentary nowadays. On the other hand, Veeru Paji is quite mischievous not only now but since childhood. In childhood, he has done such mischief for which his mother has beaten him with slippers.

Let us tell you that Virender Sehwag was born on 20 October 1978 in a Haryanvi Jat family. He made his debut for India in 1999. Viru was very mischievous since childhood. Even once he had stolen his father’s bundle of beedi in a prank.

After stealing the bidi, Veeru and his cousin sat on the wall of the hospital near the house and started puffing the bidi. As soon as Sehwag’s mother came to know about this, she thrashed him with slippers and sticks.

Wife Aarti was Sehwag’s relative

Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti Ahlawat was his relative before marriage. In fact, in the 1980s, Sehwag’s cousin got married to a girl. That girl was Aarti Ahlawat’s aunt. Thus began the kinship between Aarti and Sehwag. When the two met, Sehwag was only 7 years old and Aarti was 5 years old.

The two started playing together and became good friends. As they grew older, this friendship grew stronger. From here Aarti and Virender Sehwag gradually fell in love with each other as they grew up.

When Virender Sehwag was 21 years old, he proposed Aarti jokingly, but Aarti accepted it as true and she immediately said yes. When his parents came to know about this, they refused to marry. Both kept the news of their relationship a secret for almost 15 years.

Finally, on 22 April 2004, Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat tied the knot. In 2007, both became parents to a son whom they named Aryaveer. After this, in 2010, the second son was born to both of them, whose name is Vedant.