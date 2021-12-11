Selected farmers will get Rs 4000 instead of 2000, know – are you eligible to get double the amount?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, more than 11.37 crore eligible farmers have received Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly in their bank accounts. It is expected that from December 15 to 25, 2000 rupees will reach the account of the farmers, but on the other hand, instead of 2000 rupees can be received in the account of some farmers.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the money of the 10th installment is going to come in the account of the farmers in the coming week. According to some media reports, the next installment of PM Kisan Yojana can come from 15 to 25 December. Under this scheme, every year Rs 6000 in the account of farmers is given in three installments, Rs 2000 on four months. This amount is sent directly to the account of the farmers. To take advantage of this scheme, one has to apply online and offline.

Know like this whether money will come in your account or not

If you have applied under PM Kisan Yojana, then you can check your status by visiting the official website of PM Kisan. Here you will get information whether money will come in your account or not. For this, here you have to go to the Farmers Corner, after that click on the Beneficiary Status option. On the next page, you will get information whether money will come in your account or not.

4000 rupees will come in the account of these farmers

According to the information, 2000 rupees of the 10th installment are going to come in the account of most of the farmers, while Rs 4000 is expected to come in the account of some farmers. These are the farmers whose ninth installment was not received. Now the government can give Rs 4000 together by adding the ninth installment and the 10th installment in the account of farmers.