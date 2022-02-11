Self Admission Card: Self July Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download NTA Self July Admission Card, see the exam sample – nta Self July Admission Card 2021 has been published on swayam.nta.ac.in, exam date and sample is here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued Study Web of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Admit Card 2021 on 11 February 2022. Candidates who had applied for this exam can now download their July Semester Hall tickets from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in. The NTA has issued an official notice that these tickets are now hosted on the official website.NAT has issued SWAYAM July 2021 admissions for examinations of various courses to be held on 21st and 22nd February 2022 at various examination centers across the country. Candidates will need their login credentials to download the ticket. You can see below the easy way to download the ticket yourself.

Self July Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Log in for self-July 2021 semester registration’.

Step 3: Login page will open, enter your email id here and create OTP.

Step 4: Automatic July Admit Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Exam sample

The introspection will take place on February 21, 22 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates will be given a total of 180 minutes for the exam.

Pass marks

In order to pass the final deadline exam, a minimum of 40 percent marks must be obtained with a minimum of 40 percent marks in the internal assessment. After this, the students will get a certificate from the Ministry of Education. Candidates should note that they should not choose a single date and time for more than one course.

Urgent advice

The July 2021 admission card itself will not be sent by post and will only have to be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to check all the details of SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021 carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should inform the organization conducting the examination to NTA on helpline number 011-40759000 or email NTA to [email protected]

