This past week, in two separate murder trials in two different states, the jury heard surprisingly similar stories: men picked up guns in the name of protecting the people, and claiming self-defense when they killed unarmed people.

In one case, Kyle Rittenhaus shot dead two men and wounded a third during a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis. In the second case, Ahmed Arberry, a black man, was shot after being chased by three white men who said they were suspicious. To him in the neighboring break-in series. In both cases, defendants claim they have the right to start firing because the victim was trying to get his gun.

“In other words, his own decision to carry a gun justified his use, so that it would not go away from him,” said Eric Reuben, a second repair specialist at the SMU Deadman School of Law in Dallas.

A lawsuit has been filed against Mr Rittenhaus for killing two men and injuring a third in a riot in Kenosha, Wis., Following a police shooting. Credit … Pool photo of Shawn Craig

Mr. For jurists like Reuben and others, these two cases reveal deep flaws in the legal and ethical concept of self-defense, a doctrine that is typically adhered to in the United States but is not equipped to handle the era of the growing gun rights. Political extremism, violent threats, and the tension of strong vigilance, all in a country where the perception of danger is largely influenced by caste.