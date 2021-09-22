Self-storage industry rebounds after initial pandemic decline

Last fall, Blackstone acquired Simple Self Storage — with eight million square feet of rentable space — for $1.2 billion, adding to the $300 million it had already invested in the area. And in April, Public Storage closed its $1.8 billion acquisition of ezStorage, adding 48 properties with 4.2 million net rentable square feet.

Updates September 21, 2021, 6:34 pm ET

With both investor interest and consumer demand rising, Edison Properties, which owns Manhattan Mini Storage, is exploring the sale of its division, which has 18 locations and 3.1 million square feet, for an estimated $3 billion, or about $1,000 per square. There are feet. ft, Bloomberg News reported.

Edison declined to discuss the sale, but the price tag is surprising, said Evercore’s Mr. Sakawa, given the generally high cost of New York real estate.

Growth is largely in general units, but there has also been an increase in recreational vehicles and boats as well as additional storage such as cold storage.

Despite high demand and Fenty acquisition prices, “it’s not exactly rosy under the hood,” said Stephen Clark II of Clark Investment Group in Wichita, Kan., which specializes in self-storage, among other real estate classes. Rental figures showing high occupancy can be misleading, he said, because they include many long-term renters whose rates follow the market.

And experts are unsure how the post-pandemic behavior will affect the industry. For example, what happens when storage tenants leave their parents’ home or no longer need to use their second bedroom as a temporary office?

But with home prices rising across the country, so-called starter homes have become more expensive and some new homeowners are opting for smaller spaces. That, Mr. Morales said, could translate into stagnant demand for storage.