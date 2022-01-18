Selfie-centric photo booths come to Aviation Mall



QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall has misplaced some shops and gained some new ones in the previous couple of years. The previous BonTon and Sears areas have closed, the latter turning right into a Spirit Halloween and ultimately a COVID-19 vaccine and testing heart. Contained in the mall, newer faces have included the DVD retailer Play It Once more, and the low cost retailer Olly’s Discount Outlet. However one brand-new addition to the mall is much less about promoting a product, and extra about promoting an expertise.

The Selfie Spot opened in late December on the Aviation Mall. Twelve photo booths line the edges of the mall’s former Jonathan Reid; however the enterprise isn’t a standard photo studio.

“I might name it a social media influencer’s dream,” stated proprietor/operator TJ Stratton. “What do social media influencers like to do? Take photos.”

A pair takes a photo within the throne-themed room at The Selfie Spot on the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: TJ Stratton/The Selfie Spot)

And so, whether or not the particular person stepping by way of the door is an Instagram celeb or a neighborhood teenager wanting to add one thing flashy to their images, the mission of The Selfie Spot turns into obvious. Clients can select between totally different units and backgrounds with themes. There’s the astronaut room, the “Let’s get together!” room, the “Completely happy birthday” room, and extra to select from.

Stratton and his spouse have opened two areas – one at Aviation, the opposite at Crossgates in Albany. Stratton sees the attraction to taking photos, in an age the place each cellphone has a digital camera and entry to any variety of locations to ship them.

TJ and his spouse noticed comparable kinds of enterprise elsewhere whereas touring out-of-state, and realized they hadn’t seen something comparable in New York. TJ, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur,” has a background within the music trade that helped fund the enterprise. His spouse works in inside design, and it was her added contact that formed most of the themes into being, whereas taking notes from different companies throughout the nation which have tackled the “selfie photo studio” idea.

“It’s like there’s an entire bunch of breads, proper? There’s Surprise Bread, Freihofer’s, Sara Lee. They’re all bread, simply totally different firms,” Stratton stated. “In order that’s form of like what she did, saying, ‘Right here’s how I would like to do it.’”

And within the first few weeks, doing it has been successful. A take a look at The Selfie Spot on Fb or Instagram exhibits guests singing into prop microphones, putting goofy poses, and having fun with the separate world that the enterprise lets them seize. Stratton stated he’s already had prospects ask about birthday events, wedding ceremony images {and professional} photoshoots. He’s even heard curiosity from Siena Faculty.

The signal at The Selfie Spot at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Nearly all of that enterprise has come from the Crossgates retailer. Stratton says the beginning has been a bit slower on the Aviation Mall, the place the shop is at present open Thursday-Sunday. He doesn’t see that as a long-term drawback, although. The Queensbury mall has had greater than its justifiable share of adjusting faces. All folks want to do is get to know new ones like The Selfie Spot as they come.

“They’re not as hip to it but, however there’s folks coming.”

Sooner or later, Stratton hopes to add extra spots for extra selfies throughout the northeast. He sees a future for The Selfie Spot in a whole lot of locations, together with Lake Champlain and Vermont. For now, the pink elephants, ball pits and shiny colours are open in Albany and Queensbury for any burgeoning Instagram star-to-be.