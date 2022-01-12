Selfiee- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together for the first time, teaser out! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together for the first time in Selfiee, strong teaser released!

A novel crafted story created for the viewers

This can be a distinctive crafted story created for the viewers, which takes them on a hilarious break full of drama. Carrying on the legacy of latest storytelling and advancing Hindi cinema with a various expertise and storytelling style,

‘selfie’

We hope that with ‘Selfie’, the viewers will love this light-hearted movie. “Selfie”, directed by Raj Mehta, produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, is about to launch in cinemas in 2022.

filming will begin quickly

Filming will begin quickly! Nevertheless, no disclosure has been made about the date on which the movie will be launched. However it’s sure that Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are going to make a giant bang from this movie.

workfront

Aside from this, Emraan Hashmi can be in dialogue about Salman Khan’s movie Tiger 3. He’s going to be seen taking part in a strong character of a villain in this movie.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has many nice movies in the pipeline and at this time he’s always giving time to each movie. A lot of his blasts will be heard in the coming days.