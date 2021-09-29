Selling privately home, through ‘pocket listing’, is on the rise

“Since the pandemic, real estate professionals have found ways around the policy,” said Matt Lavinder, president of home-flipping company New Again Houses. He added that brokers are using WhatsApp, Discord and Telegram chats to share listings privately. “It’s become a secondary market.”

Pocket listing exists in a gray space between legal and illegal, Andrew M. Lieb, an attorney and founder of Lieb School, a licensed New York State real estate school. The US Department of Justice has argued that the practice may violate antitrust laws. They are also potentially discriminatory.

“It could be argued that they violate the Fair Housing Act,” said Mr. Lieb, as they can contribute to unequal impact discrimination, a phenomenon in which a neutral policy is disproportionately unfair to a specific group. Is. While no such case has yet been brought to court, there is a precedent: The National Fair Housing Alliance sued Redfin in October 2020 for setting minimum price requirements on listed homes, a practice coalition for minority communities. Allegations of discrimination against According to Morgan Williams, the coalition’s general counsel, both sides have agreed to hold off on litigation pending active settlement talks. Meanwhile, Redfin has yet to change its minimum-price policy.

“By analogy, it’s the same concept,” said Mr. Lieb.

However, Redfin chief executive Glenn Kellman has been a vocal opponent of pocket listings, referring to them as “a relic from the storied history of the real estate industry” in a May 2021 trade publication in Inman. . And the loophole of the national consortium that allows brokerage-exclusive listings, he said, has inadvertently created a monopoly among large brokerages.

Not all brokers agree that pocket listings represent unfair competition or are harmful to minority groups.

“I tell all my agents that as long as you’re not advertising the property to the public, you’re good to go,” said Sharelle Rosado, a broker in Tampa. In its brokerage Allure Realty, it said pocket listing usage has increased 40 percent since the start of the pandemic. He relies on relationships with both vendors and developers to build his pipeline of potential off-market sales. That said, they are especially helpful when dealing with high-income buyers looking for homes in the $10 million range, where inventories are always tight.

“Many people are not for pocket listing, but it helps our customers, and it is beneficial for both parties,” she said. “And I don’t have to split the commission.”