‘Selling the Family Jewels’: A James Joyce Landmark Is Set to Become a Hostel

DUBLIN — James Joyce famously left his native Dublin at the age of twenty-two after which spent the remainder of his life writing about the metropolis, sending characters to wander its slums, again streets and light 18th-century grandeur.

A century earlier than search engines like google and on-line road views, the exiled Joyce would bombard Dublin-based buddies with postcards and letters, checking each element of the metropolis’s micro-geography, each store entrance and road quantity. Not lengthy earlier than his demise in Zurich in 1941, he was requested whether or not he would ever return to Dublin. His reply: “Have I ever left it?”

But when Joyce died in love with Dublin, does Dublin nonetheless love Joyce? Final month, regardless of vigorous opposition from outstanding writers, artists, lecturers and heritage teams, Eire’s planning authority permitted a proposal to convert one in every of Dublin’s most iconic Joycean landmarks into a vacationer hostel, dashing hopes that it may very well be preserved as a museum and cultural house.