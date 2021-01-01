Semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machine: Wash! Before buying a washing machine, understand the difference between semi and fully automatic, you will never regret it – learn the difference before buying a fully automatic washing machine as opposed to a semi-automatic washing machine

Today washing machines have become a necessity in almost every home. There are many types of washing machines available in the market. This includes a semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machine. Fully automatic two categories (top load and front load) are also included. When buying a washing machine there is confusion about which washing machine to buy. Rajesh Bharti is clearing the mess

The difference between a semi-automatic washing machine and a fully automatic washing machine



Semi-automatic washing machine

These machines are cheap (starting from Rs 6,000). This is why these washing machines are used in most homes. It has two drums (tubs). In the first drum the clothes are washed and in the second drum the clothes are dried. The washing method in this machine is that water is added to the washing drum first, then surf (detergent powder). After this the machine is started by putting on clothes.

Details

– Their price is low. This machine is slightly larger in size. So the space is a bit more occupied.

– In the center of the running machine can be placed in the drum for washing clothes. The machine itself has to be filled with water and drained.

Dark stains on shirt collars or clothing are not clean. This requires removing clothes from the machine and brushing them. Clothes are also not cleaned very well.

After washing clothes in one drum, they have to be put in another drum, which requires some effort. This is a waste of time.

Fully automatic washing machine

These machines are a bit expensive (starting from Rs 10,000). They have only one drum. It washes and dries clothes. The method of washing clothes in this machine is such that once the clothes are put in it, this machine does all the work by itself. In the drum

First they add water and then they surf and put on clothes.

Details

– They are small in size. Takes up less space.

Once the clothes are put in the machine, the clothes come out only after they are completely washed and dried. Clothes are not washed by hand at all. This saves a lot of time.

In this, 30% to 40% less water is used for washing clothes as compared to semi-automatic machines. Also, less power is used compared to semi-automatic machines.

In this, clothes move faster than circular and semi-automatic machines, which clean clothes better.

There are 2 types of fully automatic machines



Top loading washing machine

In this, the mouth of the dressing drum is at the top like a semi-automatic machine. This is why it is called a top loading machine.

– Extra clothes, water and detergent can be added to this machine even after operation.

If the power goes out while washing clothes, you can take the clothes out.

Some companies also offer hot water or steam for washing clothes.

The starting price of this machine is around 10 thousand rupees.

Front loading washing machine

– Water, surf and clothes are put in this machine once and no extra water, surf and clothes can be put in it after running.

It can also be heated for washing clothes. In addition, the option of washing clothes by steam is also available.

In this the clothes are cleaned very well. However, it takes a lot of bending to get dressed.

If the power goes out in the middle of washing clothes, you can’t take the clothes out.

The starting price of this machine is around Rs 17,000.

How big is the washing machine?

After knowing the quality, now comes the question of how big to buy a washing machine. The capacity of a washing machine is measured in kilograms. These machines come in capacities ranging from 5 kg to 9 kg or more. They should be purchased according to the number of members in the household. Find out which machine is right for you:

Family membership

1 to 2 5 to 6 kg

3 to 4 6.5 to 7 kg

5 to 6 7.2 to 8 kg

6 8.5 to more than 9 kg

See also RPM

When buying a washing machine, check its RPM i.e. revolutions per minute. Here RPM is how many times a drum of a washing machine rotates in a minute. The higher the RPM of the machine, the more it will clean the clothes. Although the RPM also depends on the type of clothing. For example, for light clothing like shirts or kurtas, the RPM is 300-500, while for jeans the RPM is around 1000.

Note: When you buy a washing machine it should be at least 600 RPM or an average of 1000 RPM. Some machines also have the facility to set the RPM.

Some washing machines are as follows



Semi-automatic washing machine

LG P6001RG Features

Capacity: 6 kg

RPM: 1350

Cost: 9,490

Features

– Lint Collector provided. If the button or hook is broken while washing clothes, it goes to the lint collector. This does not block the drain pipe.

– A collar scrubber is provided so that stubborn stains on the collar or cuff are cleaned automatically.

Fault

– Window display is not transparent. This makes the look of this machine not very attractive.

– Not shock proof, which means electric shock can occur while using.

Candles CTPL72PL1SWM Features

Capacity: 7.2 kg

RPM: 1500

Cost: 8,199

Features

Its RPM is too high. Not only does it clean the clothes well but it also dries the clothes quickly.

– Ipx4 technology is provided for water resistance. Also, this machine is also shock-proof, i.e., there will be no electric shock.

Fault

– Maximum laundry timer is given for 30 minutes, which is a little less in case of thick clothes.

– No digital display. The auto power off feature is also not provided.



Fully automatic top loading washing machine

Thomson TTL7501 Features

Capacity: 7.5 kg

RPM: 720

Cost: 14,499

Features

– Quick wash feature is given so that the clothes are not only washed but also dried very quickly.

It has a child lock for the safety of the children. This machine makes no noise while running. An error alarm has been issued.

Fault

There is no heater so clothes cannot be washed with hot water.

– RPM not high. 1000 rpm machines are also present in this range in the market.



Whirlpool 5YMW details

Capacity: 6.5 kg

RPM: 740

Cost: 14,990

Features

It has laundry facilities of 12 different fabrics.

– ZPF technology is provided so that the clothes can be washed comfortably with this machine even if the water pressure is low.

Fault

The washing machine makes some noise.

The heater is not supplied so the clothes cannot be washed with hot water.



Front loading washing machine

Samsung WW80T554DAB

Capacity: 8 kg

RPM: 1400

Cost: 43,840

Features

Hygiene steam technology is provided that almost removes bacteria and germs that cause allergies from clothing.

– Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is provided. The machine can also be connected to Alexa and Google Home.

Fault

If the features are more, the price is also much higher. There is very little need for so many features.

The weight of the machine is about 67 kg which is very high.

Bosch WAJ2416SIN

Capacity: 7 kg

RPM: 1200

Cost: 29,990

Features

It does not make much noise or vibrate when using the machine.

While low water pressure is sufficient for washing clothes, many brands of machines require high pressure.

Fault

This machine can be used in one place only. Frequent sliding can affect its performance.

It takes a long time to wash clothes.

Note: Apart from these companies, washing machines of other companies are also in the market. It is possible to change the price.