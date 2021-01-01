Semi Yogi Adityanath: CM Yogi’s instructions to the authorities – Roads should be cleared of potholes in 2 months – Up campaign will be cleared in two months by carrying out a special campaign.
Lucknow
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh does not want to leave any stone unturned in completing its development work before the forthcoming Assembly elections. It is now preparing to open gravel roads for the people of the state. For this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to launch a campaign in the state late on Thursday evening to clear the roads.
A period of 2 months has been given for clearing the roads
The Chief Minister gave special instructions to the officials on Thursday evening while holding a review meeting on the situation in the state. Roads are the biggest problem in most parts of Uttar Pradesh. To address these issues, Chief Minister Yogi has instructed the authorities to clear the roads in Uttar Pradesh. For this, the divisional officers have been given a period of 2 months i.e. from 20th September to 20th November. Chief Minister Yogi has instructed all the divisional officers to complete all the preparations in this regard. The Chief Minister said that this work should be completed by launching a massive campaign within a given period of two months.
Good work should be done, there should be no shortage of money: CM Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with officials said that the work of clearing the roads should be done better. He said there would be no shortage of funds during the work, but there should be no shortage of quality of work.
