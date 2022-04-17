Seminary student dies in Jesus crucifixion reenactment



A Nigerian university student died Friday while taking part in the rearrangement of Jesus’ crucifixion.

According to the BBC, 25-year-old Sule Ambrose was a first-year student at the Claritian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident occurred.

Ambrose was taking part in a re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion, and was given the role of Simon Peter, a disciple of Jesus, during the play “Passion of Christ”.

During Ambrose’s performance in the play, he collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man at the university said people thought he was joking when Ambrose collapsed, thinking it was part of a drama, according to a news outlet in Vanguard, Nigeria.

“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and it was part of the drama. It was when he couldn’t get up we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to the hospital,” the person said. .

University administrators have suspended all Easter activities as a result of the incident, the report said.

The school is located in southeastern Nigeria.