Sen. Blackburn accuses DHS of ‘policing’ speech, thoughts of Americans through anti-terrorism bulletin

39 seconds ago
First in Fox: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R.T.

His letter came in response to a section in the department’s “National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin” published last week, which called on Americans to report “potential threats” online and to “maintain digital and media literacy to identify falsehoods and create resilience.”

The bulletin mentions “unproven massive electoral fraud and false or misleading information about COVID-19 spread online”.[k]The main factors contributing to the current high-threat environment. “

“I am concerned about the appearance of the Policing Homeland Security Department on the speeches, thoughts and opinions of American citizens,” Blackburn wrote in his letter, obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital. “At the time of issuing this bulletin, the Department of Homeland Security seems to support specific details about the contentious issues at the center of our national political dialogue.”

He called on the DHS to reassure the American public that it “will not consider those who disagree with the administration as domestic terrorists.”

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

The purpose of the bulletin is to prevent online chaos or misinformation that could lead to potentially harmful behavior or even domestic terrorism.

The Bulletin states, “The primary terrorist-related threat to the United States stems from small cells of individuals or individuals who are motivated by a range of foreign and / or domestic allegations that are often cultivated through the use of specific online content.” “The combination of violent extremist ideologies, false or misleading narratives, and conspiracy theories will contribute to a higher threat of violence in the United States and will continue to do so.”

In a remark prepared for his Thursday speech on the Senate floor, Blackburn said in the document that “the Biden administration has made it abundantly clear that they see dissent as a threat and that dissent is punished at the expense of maintaining public security.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questions Instagram chief Adam Moseri during a hearing on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. (Photo by Drew Anger / Getty Images)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questions Instagram chief Adam Moseri during a hearing on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. (Photo by Drew Anger / Getty Images)

The senator added that the bulletin “reduces the horrors of actual terrorism and the perceived threat of violent extremism.”

“This is an insult to the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks and the Oklahoma City bombing, and to the memory of those who were gunned down in a synagogue in Colliville, Texas,” Blackburn plans to say in a preview by Gadget Clock Digital.

His comments came about five months after the National School Board Association asked in a letter Biden The administration will review threats and violence against education administrators and schools to determine if they are violating The Patriot ActAimed at deterring pet terrorists, in clashes between angry parents and teachers COVID-19 Policy and Critical race theory Being taught in the classroom.

President Biden The judiciary relied on a letter from the NSBA, which recommended the use of patriotic laws against parents, to create their own. Memo Instructing the FBI to mobilize in support of local education officials.

