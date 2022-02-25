Sen. Blackburn: We ‘don’t know’ how many Americans trapped in Ukraine, Putin emboldened by ‘weak’ Biden



Sen. Marsha Blackburn fears that many Americans may be stranded in Ukraine as Russia continues to make rapid progress in the country, and says the Biden administration must use force to stop Vladimir Putin.

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Blackburn, R-Ten. Putin’s aggression “last fall.”

“You know, we tried to do something to the administration last autumn. That’s when sanctions, economic sanctions, continued sanctions on the Nord Stream, approval of their oligarchs, approval of their energy sector, when they started dealing with the banking system. [Biden] The administration didn’t want to do that, ”he said.“ They thought they could talk their way through it. And I think Joe Biden understands ‘old friend old sail’ won’t work. “

Russian ground forces near Kiev, explosion destroys Ukrainian capital: live update

Blackburn said Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine altogether was a direct result of his perception that Biden, a “weak” United States, handed over to Putin what he wanted after the lifting of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last year.

“Then what do you do? [Putin] To do? He sees it, and he says Joe Biden is weak. He is not paying attention. He’s not sending a strong, coherent diplomatic message, “Blackburn said.” So I’ve got a clear runway, and I’m leaving, and I think we’re all scared for Ukraine. “

Earlier on Friday, Russians reportedly entered the Obolon district of the capital, Kiev. As Russian forces advance deeper into the country, Ukrainian citizens are advised to make Molotov cocktails.

Blackburn told Gadget Clock Digital that he was concerned that “we don’t know” how many Americans remained inside Ukraine as Russian troops advanced. He noted that Tennessee has many religious organizations and churches across the state with active ministries in Ukraine, so U.S. citizens must remain in the war-torn state.

“We do not know how many Tennesseans there are. There are many religious organizations and churches in our state that are very active in the Ukrainian ministry, and we wanted to get that information in their hands so that people would support these churches and people who have relatives would quickly get that information.” Will be able to get if there was an advance like yours [Wednesday] Night in Ukraine. “

He told Gadget Clock Digital that at the time of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, there were about 2,000 cases in his office of Tennessees seeking to evacuate, with many of them open. The senator plans to call on the State Department to inquire about the number of Americans inside Ukraine, and especially Tennessees, so as not to repeat the problem of deporting U.S. citizens during their departure from Afghanistan.

Also, the senator said that national security, crime and inflation are at the top of the list of the most important issues for Republicans in the mid-2022 election, especially in light of recent events.

“You know, we hear a lot about the three issues of border crime on the streets, and we hear a lot about inflation,” he said. “I want to be concerned with security issues, national security issues, and this is really the border where your foreign policy and your internal security issues meet. And people are quite concerned about crime and gang and human trafficking, sex trafficking and drug trafficking. Every city is a border town.” . “

Blackburn did not directly rule out a possible 2024 presidential race in response to a question from Gadget Clock Digital about its planned headliner fundraising in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire in the coming months.

“I’m working for the people of Tennessee, and I’m working to make sure we get the majority back in 2022. And I’m in Iowa to help and support Sen. Grassley and members of Congress,” Blackburn said in response.

“We’ve got great female members there. We’re really proud of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will respond to Republicans in the State of the Union. It is possible that women know the Republican Party. We are a party of parents, we are a party that is fighting [critical race theory], We are fighting ‘awake’ in school. And it’s something that is vital, a message that is vital for us to get out. “

