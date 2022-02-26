Sen. Braun: Biden must enact ‘painful’ sanctions on Putin to end Ukraine invasion: ‘Cat’s out of the bag’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Mike Brown, R-Ind, says Biden must impose “painful” sanctions on Russia, not just a “wrist slap” if he is serious about forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his attack on Ukraine.

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Brown denounced President Biden for his “weakness” in the Russia-Ukraine war and said his response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine should have been stronger.

“When President Trump was [in power]If you cross a red line, almost everyone expects there to be a consequence, “Brown said.

On the contrary, the senator said that Biden was pointing out weaknesses, taking away the country’s independence and disarming the United States by overseeing a chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Russian invasion of Ukraine: live update

“Bad actors see it, and it feeds into their inspiration. And they’re going to say, ‘Hey, if it’s the same old reaction, I can get on with it.’ That’s what’s happening, ”Brown explained.

In response to Biden’s recently announced second-wave ban against Russia, Brown told Gadget Clock Digital that since “the cat is out of the bag”, there is no guarantee that they will work against Putin and that they cannot simply “slap the wrist”. “

“And I think we need to make it happen [sanctions] They are painful enough to reverse [the invasion], Ideally. But now, once the cat is out of the bag, you have no guarantee it will happen. “

In addition to being tough on foreign opponents, Brown explained to Gadget Clock Digital why it is important to crack down on domestic criminals.

McConnell, Brown taxpayers call for probe into dollar-receiving charitable bailouts

Brown, along with Kentucky Republican leader Mitch McConnell, wrote a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) this week urging non-partisan, fact-finding bodies to dig into nonprofits that provide bail services.

Brown told Gadget Clock Digital that he was motivated to call for an investigation because of the constant “cuddling” of criminals, especially in Democrat-run cities.

“So here’s another example where if you’re ugly, if you’re letting criminals out on the streets, especially those with bad records, it’s a signal to continue bad behavior for them. Criminals very similar to the international big picture. The reaction is to see what is going to happen, “Brown said, referring to Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, in response to a question from Gadget Clock Digital about whether Brown would be behind the growing movement to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon over his criminal policy, the senator said he would support it.

You can’t go “light” with the “law and order problem,” Brown added.

Fox Nation is the leading sponsor of CPAC 2022 Watch CPAC lectures live and on-demand at Fox Nation পেতে Sign up using the promotional code CPAC to get a 30-day free trial Offer expires April 30, 2022.