Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R.L., calls for an “Operation Warp Speed” project to generate U.S. internal energy, arguing that the United States needs to increase its energy exports as the federal government accelerates the development of life. -Kovid-19 Vaccine Preservation.

Cassidy told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital: “We need an operation warp speed for how we allow energy projects – not just for conventional fuels, but also for nuclear and renewable ones.”

Pelosi is in favor of banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

“There is an urgent need to increase domestic supplies because much of the world depends on Russian energy, which is waging a brutal war against Ukraine. Can’t turn off Spigat easily.

“They have to buy gas from people other than the Russians, which means we have to increase production like everyone else,” Cassidy said. “We need to narrow down the timeline through which we can approve pipeline, LNG (liquefied natural gas) export facilities, etc., so that we can get gas from them as soon as possible.”

Europe imports 40% of its energy demand from Russia, compared to 5% for the United States.

Bilateral pressure is mounting on Biden to ban Russian energy imports

Cassidy wants to launch his energy vision “soon”, but the bottom line is that the United States needs to start thinking globally about its power because it affects the economy and international security.

The crisis “exists as cowardly” for Ukraine and possibly the world, Cassidy said, hours before the fire at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant after Russian shelling.

The United States and Europe have already imposed major sanctions on Russia, which has not stopped Vladimir Putin from continuing his offensive in Ukraine. Now the congressional dialogue has turned to putting pressure on Russia in the energy sector as another way to end the war.

“If we snatch the profits they make from selling oil and gas, they will be unable to fund their war machine,” Cassidy said.

The White House split from the Democratic Party over Russia’s blockade of oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, said Thursday that she supports a ban on oil imports from Russia, and that West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski are bipartisan in favor of a ban on Russian crude oil imports.

But the White House did not sign off on concerns that gas prices could rise further because of the embargo.

“Our goal and the president’s goal is to exert maximum influence on President Putin and Russia and to minimize the impact on us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told reporters Thursday.

“We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and this will increase the price of gas pumps for the American people,” he added. “And it’s as simple as raising the price of low supply, and that’s certainly a big reason for the president at the moment.”

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that in December, the United States imported 405,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day from Russia, or about 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.