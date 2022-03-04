World

Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production
Written by admin
Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production

Sen. Cassidy calls for ‘Operation Warp Speed’ for U.S. energy production

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R.L., calls for an “Operation Warp Speed” project to generate U.S. internal energy, arguing that the United States needs to increase its energy exports as the federal government accelerates the development of life. -Kovid-19 Vaccine Preservation.

Cassidy told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital: “We need an operation warp speed for how we allow energy projects – not just for conventional fuels, but also for nuclear and renewable ones.”

Pelosi is in favor of banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

“There is an urgent need to increase domestic supplies because much of the world depends on Russian energy, which is waging a brutal war against Ukraine. Can’t turn off Spigat easily.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-la.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-la.
(Reuters)

“They have to buy gas from people other than the Russians, which means we have to increase production like everyone else,” Cassidy said. “We need to narrow down the timeline through which we can approve pipeline, LNG (liquefied natural gas) export facilities, etc., so that we can get gas from them as soon as possible.”

Europe imports 40% of its energy demand from Russia, compared to 5% for the United States.

Bilateral pressure is mounting on Biden to ban Russian energy imports

Cassidy wants to launch his energy vision “soon”, but the bottom line is that the United States needs to start thinking globally about its power because it affects the economy and international security.

READ Also  India and Iran on Afghanistan: The Foreign Ministers of Iran and India met in Afghanistan

The crisis “exists as cowardly” for Ukraine and possibly the world, Cassidy said, hours before the fire at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant after Russian shelling.

The United States and Europe have already imposed major sanctions on Russia, which has not stopped Vladimir Putin from continuing his offensive in Ukraine. Now the congressional dialogue has turned to putting pressure on Russia in the energy sector as another way to end the war.

Donetsk, Ukraine - March 03: Pro-Russian separatist, unmarked uniforms. March 03, 2022 pro-Russian separatist-controlled Bugas, Donetsk, repairing armored vehicle tracks in Ukraine. Picture)

Donetsk, Ukraine – March 03: Pro-Russian separatist, unmarked uniforms. March 03, 2022 pro-Russian separatist-controlled Bugas, Donetsk, repairing armored vehicle tracks in Ukraine. Picture)

“If we snatch the profits they make from selling oil and gas, they will be unable to fund their war machine,” Cassidy said.

The White House split from the Democratic Party over Russia’s blockade of oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, said Thursday that she supports a ban on oil imports from Russia, and that West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski are bipartisan in favor of a ban on Russian crude oil imports.

But the White House did not sign off on concerns that gas prices could rise further because of the embargo.

“Our goal and the president’s goal is to exert maximum influence on President Putin and Russia and to minimize the impact on us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told reporters Thursday.

File photo: US White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaking during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 20, 2021.

File photo: US White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaking during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 20, 2021.
(Reuters / Kevin Lamarck / File photo)

READ Also  New York COVID update, reports 98% drop, Feb. 27

“We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and this will increase the price of gas pumps for the American people,” he added. “And it’s as simple as raising the price of low supply, and that’s certainly a big reason for the president at the moment.”

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that in December, the United States imported 405,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day from Russia, or about 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Sen #Cassidy #calls #Operation #Warp #Speed #energy #production

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Last-ditch Ukraine summit | Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment