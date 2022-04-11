World

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls on Biden administration to crack down on ghost guns

9 hours ago
NEW YORK — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Biden administration to make stricter ghost gun laws.

Schumer wants serial numbers for these unregulated, untraceable guns and the kits to make them, and he wants background checks for those who buy them.

“The issue of ghost guns is haunting all of New York … Federal government has the ability through regulation to stop these ghost guns,” he said.

The White House is expected to make an announcement on cracking down on ghost guns as soon as Monday.

