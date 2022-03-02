Sen. Dan Sullivan urges Biden to do ‘course correction’ on military, energy as Putin wages war on Ukraine



Sen. Dan Sullivan, of R. Alaska, said that in the wake of the rise of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China, President Biden must “revise” a course on military and U.S. power.

“We are in this new era of authoritarian aggression,” Sullivan told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday, as he and 22 colleagues, including his Senate GOP, sent a letter to the president on Tuesday expressing their concerns and proposing a possible solution before his first term. Union address.

“Mr. President, you must recognize this new era with these dictators, who often work together, Xi Jinping and Putin,” Sullivan said in a summary of the letter, which was three pages long and was signed by senators, including the Senate Minority Leader. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Thunn, South Dakota Senate Minority Whip.

Sens Ted Cruz of Texas, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee were among those who signed.

“And you need to revise a course on some of the big strategies that have undermined you,” Sullivan added. In addition to raising defense spending, the senator said Biden and his administration must “stop the holy war on American power that they have waged from day one.”

Sullivan warned that “the awakened left has directed national security for the Biden administration and therefore for the country,” which he said the president has to spend politically.

“I am doing my best to address the challenges that people now face in terms of American power,” the president told a news conference the other day. That’s not true. It’s not true from afar. What they’ve done from day one is starting this war against American power. “

Sullivan said that in addition to raising prices at the pump, thousands of jobs have been lost in the fight against the power of the Biden administration and a powerful dictator like Putin, whose tactics he sees as the result of a “complete, catastrophic failed policy.”

“Unilateral disarmament over power is national suicide,” Sullivan warned. He urged Biden in his State of the Union address that he would impose sanctions on Russia, which he said would “immediately hit Putin and help American power workers and Americans.”

“Think about it,” Sullivan said. “We are importing more Russian oil than we can produce in Alaska. The Biden administration comes up and tries to stop oil production in Alaska and imports more oil from Russia. It means zero. He has to close that gap.

“Impose sanctions on Russian oil and natural gas. It is better for him to announce it tonight because it is good for the country, and it will really undermine Putin’s power,” he added.