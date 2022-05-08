Sen. Graham: SCOTUS abortion decision will not impact midterms due to ‘incompetency’ of Biden admin



Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., had a lot to say about what it would mean for the Supreme Court to dismiss Rowe v. Wade, as indicated in a leaked draft opinion, but she rejected the notion that it would affect the mid-November election.

In an appearance on Gadget Clock Sunday, Republicans said that despite giving lawmakers – and by extension, voters – more power in the abortion debate, it would be overshadowed by a failure in President Biden’s office.

McConnell says ban on national abortion ‘possible’ if ROE V. WADE is scrapped

“I don’t believe it will affect the outcome of the 2022 election at all,” Graham said. “When you go to the grocery store, when you go to a gas station, it will remind you of the incompetence of the Biden administration.”

Graham noted that while “stimulus is important,” voters who base their decisions on a single issue “rarely determine the outcome of an election.”

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

Discussing the power of lawmakers to tackle abortion – both at the state and federal levels – Graham outlined how Democrats, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, would vote this week on a bill that would allow abortion. At any time during pregnancy. He also mentioned his own bill which takes a more limited approach.

“Well, on Wednesday, we’re going to take a vote to legalize abortion the day before birth. It will become the law of the land, but they don’t have a vote for it. I have a bill that would make abortion illegal. In 20 weeks,” said Graham. The United States is currently on the list of countries that allow abortion for any reason towards the end of pregnancy.

“So Congress will continue to debate this issue, the states will have control over it to the end, and there is a general theme,” Graham continued. “If you don’t like the outcome of the abortion debate, now you can kick people out of office who actually vote. Before, you were shut down, you had no choice. When did the five judges, the six judges, the seven judges decide?” Life will start and it will end and I think it was wrong from the beginning. “