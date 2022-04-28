Sen. Hawley demands answers from Google after study shows stark ‘political biases’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday seeking answers to a recent survey showing that the tech giant’s email spam filtering algorithms in 2020 showed political bias.

“New research shows that your company makes it much harder for Republicans to reach out to their supporters, while your company makes it much easier for Democrats to reach out to them,” Howley said. .

Howley cited a study published last week by the Department of Computer Science at North Carolina State University that “email spam filtering algorithms peek into political bias during the US election 2020.”

For the detailed study, which took place from July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020, researchers created 102 email accounts in Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo, and subscribed to two presidential candidates, 78 Senate candidates, and 156 House candidates.

GOOGLE’s Gmail supports leftist candidates, sending more emails to Spain from conservatives: study

The study states that “all [spam filtering algorithms] Has shown political bias in the months leading up to the 2020 U.S. election, “but Google’s Gmail has shown considerable bias by sending spam emails from Republican candidates.

The researchers wrote, “We further note that Gmail identifies a significantly higher percentage (67.6%) of emails from the right as spam than emails from the left (only 8.2%).” “Gmail identifies 59.3% more emails as spam than right candidates than left candidates.”

The survey also found that as election day approaches, the percentage of Gmail spam emails from right-wing candidates has increased, while the percentage of spam emails from left-wing candidates has remained almost the same.

A Google spokeswoman dismissed the North Carolina study.

A spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital: “Political involvement has absolutely no effect on the classification of mail in Gmail, and we have rejected this suggestion, which has been published periodically from the political spectrum for many years.” “Gmail classification in Gmail automatically adjusts to the preferences and actions of Gmail users. Gmail users can transfer messages to spam or any other category. Gmail automatically adjusts the classification of specific emails according to the actions of this user.”

“I’m particularly concerned by this pattern because political dice-loading is nothing new to your company,” Hawley wrote, referring to the threat to remove the conservative website The Federalist from its advertising platform because of the content of Google’s comments section.

Howley also noted how YouTube, which is owned by Google, regularly depoliticizes and demonetizes conservatives, and how the 2019 Wall Street Journal investigation disliked certain approaches to Google’s algorithms and self-contained suggestions.

Asking Google to “take immediate corrective action in response to these results,” Howley asked Pichai specifically to explain the company’s bias pattern, as well as how researchers might conclude that user behavior is not a driving factor in spam filtering, as Google claims.

He also wanted to know why Google’s filtering algorithm is clearer than other email apps, why Republicans were filtered more as election day approached, and what steps Google is taking to review its algorithms for bias.

Brian Flood of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.