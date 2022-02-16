Sen. Hawley demands answers on FBI, AG Garland school board memo: ‘Silence must end’



First in Fox: Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., sent a follow-up letter to the Department of State (DOJ) asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to answer Senate Republicans’ questions about law enforcement intervention at the School Board meeting throughout October 2021.

On October 4, Garland issued a memo instructing local law enforcement agencies to coordinate with the FBI in investigating obstruction of school board meetings across the country. The memo came in response to criticism of school board members, public insults and an alleged increase in complaints. In addition, it came just days after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a Letter Comparing with President Biden Parents protest against domestic terrorism. Garland later testified in October that the NSBA letter was the basis of his memo.

“Yet again, reports have revealed more details about your infamous school board memorandum since last October,” Howley wrote in Tuesday’s letter. “In light of this new revelation, you must immediately disclose how much your department – at any level – was coordinating with outside groups.”

“In recent months, there has been an annoying spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff involved in the important role of public school management in our country,” wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland. October 2021 Notice to the FBI.

Garland announced multiple meetings between federal officials and local law enforcement agencies that would “facilitate discussion of strategies for dealing with threats against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff and open a dedicated line of communication for threat reporting, assessment and response.”

“Your memo instructed the FBI and federal prosecutors to investigate the parents speaking at the school board meeting,” Howley wrote in his letter Tuesday. “While you acknowledge that you issued the memo in direct response to a September 29 letter from the National School Board Association denouncing parents as ‘domestic terrorists,’ you have testified before Congress that you do not know if there is anything else in your office. Contacting that group, in particular, you said, ‘I have no idea if there has been a conversation with the School Board Association.’

Howley questioned Attorney General and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Memo’s refusal to take charge, noting that the NSBA had already apologized for the situation and acknowledged that it had exceeded its jurisdiction.

To its credit, the NSBA has apologized for its letter and denied it, saying it had “no argument” and that the letter “directly opposes” it.[ed] Our main commitment to parental engagement is, “Continue, Howley.” But no one has yet publicly apologized to you or to Secretary Cardona. And you continue to be silent on questions about the coordination of your office with the NSBA. “

“This silence must end. The American people deserve an answer,” Howley concluded. “You said last autumn that you don’t know if your office members are coordinating with the NSBA, but since then you have plenty of time to find out. The NSBA and other groups were there to shape the official activities of your office. “

Chuck Grassley, a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led 10 of his Republican senators in a keynote address to Cardona and Garland over the NSBA’s most widely criticized letter.

Emails reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital show a top NSBA official indicating that Cardona wanted the NSBA letter, although the Department of Education denies that he did.

“This letter was the reason for Attorney General Garland issuing a memorandum on October 4, 2021, instructing the FBI and various U.S. attorneys to pay attention to the harassment, intimidation and threats of violence directed at school officials.” Letter Cardona falls.

“Attorney General Garland’s move has had a dramatic cooling effect on parents across the country and is an inappropriate deployment of federal law enforcement agencies,” the letter continued.

Senators cited Gadget Clock Digital’s report on the email application as saying it “created a case” that Cardona “played a key role in initiating these incidents.”

