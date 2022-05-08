Sen. Johnson rips Alejandro Mayorkas over lax border security



Sen. Ron Johnson ripped Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the administration’s immigration policies, saying he is abetting “some of the most evil people on the planet” by failing to secure the southern border.

“He had no idea on the numbers of all the human depredations caused by his administration facilitating the business model of some of the most evil people on the planet: The human trafficking. The sex trafficking. The drug trafficking,” Johnson (R-Wisc.) told host John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday.

“He is completely oblivious to it,” the senator said.

Johnson said the first thing President Biden and Mayorkas must do is acknowledge there is a problem at the border.

“It is enormously frustrating. [Biden and Mayorkas] will never solve the problem if they won’t first admit they have one … and if they won’t acknowledge the root cause. And … the root cause of the problem is President Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas,” he said.

Ron Johnson said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is failing to secure the southern border. © Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire

Johnson said the Biden White House and the administration of former President Barack Obama have been a disaster for Americans.

“Obama and Biden [said] they were fundamentally going to transform America. Now Americans are starting to understand what that looks like: Open borders. 40-year-high inflation. Record gasoline prices. Rising crime. They’re fundamentally destroying this country,” Johnson said.

The media and big-tech, he said, are complicit in hiding the failures of those administrations.

Johnson said the Biden White House has been a disaster for Americans. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

“They got [Biden] elected — a man who campaigned from his basement. They covered up the Hunter Biden … laptop story. That was all censored. The corruption of the media in all of this also has to be pointed out. That is one of the reasons they … get away with the … out-of-control border crisis. The mainstream media is not reporting on it​,” he said.

After The Post’s expose on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, based on information found on the first son’s abandoned laptop in October 2020, Twitter blocked the tabloid from sharing the articles for more than two weeks before relenting.