Sen. Kennedy grills AG Garland on crime, calls Chicago ‘world’s largest outdoor shooting range’



Republican Sen. John Kennedy has grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for the judiciary, pointing to “losing the crime,” and pointing to how Chicago has become “the world’s first outdoor shooting range.”

“I think the judiciary is losing,” Kennedy told Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday about the DOJ’s budget request for fiscal year 2023. “I think you’re losing to crime. I think you’re losing to drugs. I think you’re losing to immigration. I think you’re losing to Chinese espionage.”

Kennedy grilled the AG about rising crime in the United States, especially in Chicago, and why the judiciary did not support stopping and cracking down on crime.

Chicago saw the most violent week ever in 2022, with 8 murders and 42 shootings.

“Why doesn’t the judiciary stop, support questions and shakes?” Kennedy asked.

Garland responded that he was not sure if the DOJ had a stop and frisk position, noting that stop and frisk is usually left to local and state leaders.

In 1968, the Supreme Court ruled that Stop and Frisk was constitutional in this case Terry vs. Ohio, It ruled that stopping and detaining suspects involved in the crime was not unconstitutional for police officers.

Garland said the method could be “successful in some situations”, “but of course it could be abused.”

“Let’s get to Chicago where we haven’t taken any steps to stop the killings. Chicago is now the largest outdoor shooting range in the world. We know a lot of shots come from gangs. Why don’t you call the police?” , You know who these gang members are when you have reasonable suspicions Terry vs. Ohio. Why don’t you stop aggressively, ask these gang members and look into them? “Kennedy asked, arguing that guns, drugs and gang members would be dragged off the streets.

“The best way for the federal government to stop violent crime is to work at every local level and … let states and locals determine the best use of their own resources,” Garland responded.

“I’m trying to get some answers,” Kennedy responded. “Just tell me why you don’t. Your opinion matters.”

“Because there is no solution that the federal government can advise state and local law enforcement,” Garland responded.

The DOJ Department is requesting $ 20.2 billion for FY 2023 to support law enforcement and U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country.