World

Sen. Kennedy grills AG Garland on crime, calls Chicago ‘world’s largest outdoor shooting range’

43 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sen. Kennedy grills AG Garland on crime, calls Chicago ‘world’s largest outdoor shooting range’
Written by admin
Sen. Kennedy grills AG Garland on crime, calls Chicago ‘world’s largest outdoor shooting range’

Sen. Kennedy grills AG Garland on crime, calls Chicago ‘world’s largest outdoor shooting range’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Sen. John Kennedy has grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for the judiciary, pointing to “losing the crime,” and pointing to how Chicago has become “the world’s first outdoor shooting range.”

“I think the judiciary is losing,” Kennedy told Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday about the DOJ’s budget request for fiscal year 2023. “I think you’re losing to crime. I think you’re losing to drugs. I think you’re losing to immigration. I think you’re losing to Chinese espionage.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying during a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies in the Capitol, Washington, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to discuss the Judiciary's 2023 budget. (Pool photo via Greg Nash / AP)

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying during a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies in the Capitol, Washington, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to discuss the Judiciary’s 2023 budget. (Pool photo via Greg Nash / AP)
(AP)

Kennedy grilled the AG about rising crime in the United States, especially in Chicago, and why the judiciary did not support stopping and cracking down on crime.

Chicago saw the most violent week ever in 2022, with 8 murders and 42 shootings.

“Why doesn’t the judiciary stop, support questions and shakes?” Kennedy asked.

Garland responded that he was not sure if the DOJ had a stop and frisk position, noting that stop and frisk is usually left to local and state leaders.

In 1968, the Supreme Court ruled that Stop and Frisk was constitutional in this case Terry vs. Ohio, It ruled that stopping and detaining suspects involved in the crime was not unconstitutional for police officers.

READ Also  Ukraine nightclub owner says he evacuated more than 200 from Mariupol: 'God protected me'

Garland said the method could be “successful in some situations”, “but of course it could be abused.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R.L., questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on trade, justice, science and related entities to discuss the Department of Justice's 2023 fiscal year budget at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via AP)

Sen. John Kennedy, R.L., questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on trade, justice, science and related entities to discuss the Department of Justice’s 2023 fiscal year budget at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via AP)
(AP)

“Let’s get to Chicago where we haven’t taken any steps to stop the killings. Chicago is now the largest outdoor shooting range in the world. We know a lot of shots come from gangs. Why don’t you call the police?” , You know who these gang members are when you have reasonable suspicions Terry vs. Ohio. Why don’t you stop aggressively, ask these gang members and look into them? “Kennedy asked, arguing that guns, drugs and gang members would be dragged off the streets.

Chicago Crime Crisis: Four bodies recovered from the waterway in one week

“The best way for the federal government to stop violent crime is to work at every local level and … let states and locals determine the best use of their own resources,” Garland responded.

“I’m trying to get some answers,” Kennedy responded. “Just tell me why you don’t. Your opinion matters.”

“Because there is no solution that the federal government can advise state and local law enforcement,” Garland responded.

The DOJ Department is requesting $ 20.2 billion for FY 2023 to support law enforcement and U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country.

READ Also  Brooklyn shooting: Police fire shots at suspect along Belt Parkway; Westbound lanes shut down

#Sen #Kennedy #grills #Garland #crime #calls #Chicago #worlds #largest #outdoor #shooting #range

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment