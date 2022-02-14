Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Attorney General Letitia James Get Behind Bipartisan Bills Tackling Human Trafficking – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a push Sunday to help victims of human trafficking.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced their support for a pair of bipartisan bills.

The legislation would help identify and rescue trafficking victims, assist them in recovery, and also improve the ways data is collected.

“Our fight against human trafficking is one of the greatest human rights cases and causes of our time. I’m fully committed to passing these two bills and working with all of you to help survivors rebuild their lives, to combat this scourge on society, and to end modern day slavery,” Gillibrand said.

Lawmakers say there were 11,000 cases of human trafficking in 2020.

New York had the fourth-highest number of victims.