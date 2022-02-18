World

Sen. Lankford demands DOD IG audit after Navy chaplain denied religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sen. Lankford demands DOD IG audit after Navy chaplain denied religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine
Written by admin
Sen. Lankford demands DOD IG audit after Navy chaplain denied religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine

Sen. Lankford demands DOD IG audit after Navy chaplain denied religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Senator James Lankford, R-OK, is seeking an audit of the agency’s request for religious exemptions for his COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense (DOD).

Lancford will send a letter to Sean O’Donnell requesting an audit in the report, denying a religious exemption to the acting DOD inspector general, a naval chaplain and other sailors.

Navy chaplain denies religious concession to COVID-19 vaccine mandate among sailors: ‘kick in the gut’

My portrait session

“From the religious information I have received about the COVID-19 vaccine, it is clear that DOD leaders are ignoring the religious beliefs that service members sincerely hold,” Langford wrote.

“Until a few weeks ago, the U.S. military did not approve requests for a single religious residence across all branches,” the senator continued. “Since then, the department has informed me that it has approved twelve of the thousands of requests – all given to service members who are already planning to opt out of their service.”

Langford noted that the military “has not yet granted permanent religious residence despite thousands of requests” and “based on DOD’s track record, it is not unreasonable to assume that these judgments were made in an attempt to establish an external perception of justice.” The process. “

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Friday, January 26, 2022. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Friday, January 26, 2022. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

READ Also  Retailers Rethink Pandemic-Battered Manhattan - The New York Times

The senator also called the DOD’s approval rate for religious exemptions “below 0.04 percent” “surprising” and made the department “worse by using discriminatory, boilerplate responses to denials.”

“Examples shared with my office violate U.S. law and disrespect the sincerity of religious beliefs.” The letter reads. In response to a denial shared by a Marine, the commanding officer stated that the need for the COVID-19 vaccine “does not necessarily reflect your sincere religious beliefs.”

“Commanding officers, without any legal or spiritual training, have no right to instruct any service member on what constitutes sufficient pressure on the sincere religious beliefs of that service member. Or seems insignificant, “wrote Lankford. “DOD does not have the legal authority to re-evaluate the service member’s assessment of the religious connection between the rationale or mandate of religious belief and its underlying belief.”

US Navy Sailor (Credit: iStock)

US Navy Sailor (Credit: iStock)
(iStock)

The senator also noted that the department’s “incorrect answers, incomplete data and persistent delays have caused considerable resentment on Capitol Hill” and answered many questions for the DOD to answer, including “military leaders who are trying to persuade DOD leaders to take action.” Evaluating requests for religious accommodation “under federal law” rather than personal opinion.

Lankford’s letter came after a Navy Reserve chaplain said earlier this month that the Biden administration was using the military as an “excellent little experimental group” that “can’t say no” and later said he had been denied Covid’s religious privilege. -19 note.

Chaplin, who spoke to Gadget Clock Digital on condition of anonymity, said he faced possible dismissal from the Navy after nearly two decades of service for refusing to take a vaccine.

READ Also  NJ blizzard warning: Coastal communities prepare for nor'easter's worst

If he is fired before the 20-year limit is reached, he will miss out on important retirement pay and benefits.

“It’s definitely a kick in the ass,” Chaplin said. “If I lose my retirement benefits in this way, it will be a significant burden for me and my family. At the same time, it’s a fight to be fought. I don’t think it’s a valid order.”

Peter Hassan and Jessica Chasma of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

#Sen #Lankford #demands #DOD #audit #Navy #chaplain #denied #religious #exemption #COVID19 #vaccine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis, Missing Since 2019, Found Alive In Ulster County – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment