Sen. Marshall to introduce legislation ending COVID-19 national emergency declaration

First in Fox: Of. Roger MarshallR-Kan., Plans to introduce legislation Monday that aims to end the current Covid-19 National Emergency Declaration.

The law is governed by a provision of the National Emergency Act (NEA), a law that, when called for, gives special powers to presidents to deal with national emergencies outside of natural disasters or war.

The Marshall Bill would revoke much of the federal government’s expanded powers to respond to the epidemic at the national level.

FAUCI says ‘full-blown’ COVID-19 epidemic is almost over in US

sen Roger Marshall

In the case of COVID and declining hospital admissions, 94 percent of Americans have immunity to covid, masked mandates are falling on the side of the road, and 70 percent of Americans agree ‘now is the time to accept that covid is here’ and ‘we just need To move on with our lives, “it is clear we need a new approach to Covid because we are learning to live with it,” Marshall told Gadget Clock Digital in an email Monday.

“This new approach marks the beginning of the end of the Covid national emergency,” the senator continued.

Both President Trump and Biden have called on the NEA to implement and continue the national emergency to deal with the epidemic.

President Joe Biden attended a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.

President Joe Biden attended a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.
(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

The emergency declaration was extended by Biden to March 1, 2022 – a date that is fast approaching. Perhaps the president will extend the state of emergency again.

Congress has been accused of determining whether the state of emergency should continue under the NEA, but in most cases the decision has been left to the executive branch.

Anthony Fawcett, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Anthony Fawcett, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

There have been only six termination resolutions since the NEA went into effect, and there are currently 31 national emergencies that have been in effect since the Carter administration.

The Kansas Republican recently wrote one Opinion piece Pointing to the role of the media and health officials in raising awareness about the epidemic, it has called for a return to normalcy.

Marshall plans to repeal the law at 3 p.m. today, as the Senate floor opens for business.

