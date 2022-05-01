Sen. Menendez has message for Biden admin on Iran: ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’



Sen. Bob Menendez, DN.J., wants to reassure the Biden administration that Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons, but warns that any new agreement with the Islamic State must come with strong conditions that will prevent it from doing so.

Menendez, an opponent of the original Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, indicated in an interview with Gadget Clock Sunday that a good deal was not on the horizon at the moment.

“We all agree that Iran should not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. It will change the whole nature of the region. We will have a nuclear arms race in the region and our ally, the state of Israel, will have a nuclear weapon. The threat of existence. I can’t, “said Menendez.

“By the same token,” he continued, “our administration had said that if negotiations did not end by the end of February, in fact, the time would be wasted and what we would gain would be. Price – well, now it’s April. And so if the end of February can’t buy what we need, it’s definitely not the end of April. “

Menendez said a return to the old agreement reached by then-President Barack Obama would not work because it did not address Iran’s ballistic missiles and was about to expire.

The senator said the United States needs to look at three areas in order to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. One is their missile capabilities, which they have. Another is the necessary level of uranium enrichment, which Menendez said Iran is “on the verge of staying” and the third is the explosive capacity, which they still lack.

When asked if he thought the administration should move away from the negotiating table, Menendez did not go so far, but warned that it could be a better option.

“I want the administration to understand that no deal is better than a bad deal,” the senator said, adding that an agreement that does not cover these three elements and gives Iran six months to reach the required prosperity level will not work. .

“Some sums of the original agreement, for all its imperfections — as you know I did not support the original agreement — are closer to ending a path where Iran can finally achieve its goal,” Menendez continued. From my point of view, without the other components of the agreement, it would not be a good deal. “

One issue that has been discussed is the removal of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations. Menendez said it was “critically important” that this would not happen, and acknowledged that the point could not be a new agreement.