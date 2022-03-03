World

Sen. Mike Lee: Inflation report reveals ‘Americans are hurting’ as some households pay $500 more per month

Sen. Mike Lee: Inflation report reveals ‘Americans are hurting’ as some households pay $500 more per month

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Wednesday that “Americans are hurting” after the release of a new report from the Joint Economic Committee that US households across the country are paying hundreds more every month because of inflation.

Households in Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming are paying a maximum of $ 500 a month due to 9% regional inflation as of January, the committee reported Wednesday.

“Inflation in Utah and Mountain West is costing Americans the most. On average, American households are paying more than $ 385 per month, but inflation is being felt more intensely in some parts of the country,” ranking member Lee told Gadget Clock Digital. “Utah’s families are facing more than $ 500 a month because of President Biden’s social spending agenda that doubled last night. Americans are suffering after a year of failed economic policies. Our country deserves better.”

The average monthly expenditure per household across the United States increased from $ 100 in April 2021 to over 80 380 in January 2022, the report said.

Different regions of the United States have experienced different levels of inflation due to “consumer preferences and demand levels, covid-driven migration from cities to suburbs – which increases demand in some regions and reduced demand in others – and transportation costs determined by geography and distance from suppliers,” the report said. Done.

The regions with the slowest inflation are the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast Central region, with 6.1% of regional inflation and average monthly spending per household reaching between $ 350 and $ 380.

Yet, Americans are suffering from high prices at grocery stores and gas pumps across the country, especially in areas that were impoverished before the coronavirus epidemic. In the southeastern region, states such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, for example, are experiencing the lowest monthly inflation costs due to relatively low inflation rates and average spending levels, according to the report.

An interactive map on the Joint Economic Committee’s website shows how different regions have experienced different levels of inflation.

US inflation rose to 7.5% in January – a 40-year high – and prices are not expected to fall any time soon as the supply chain is disrupted by 2022, the committee noted in its report.

Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain management practice and director of executive education at the Whitman School of Syracuse University, says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will exacerbate these disruptions and cause inflation in the United States to reach double-digit numbers.

“Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of global wheat sales, 80% of sunflower oil and 20% of global corn sales,” he said in a statement. “The global wheat crop in 2021 was the smallest crop since 2002 which will cause prices to rise. In addition to food produced by both countries, Russia is the world’s second largest oil producer and Ukraine supplies 70%. Neon gas used in microprocessor chip production.”

He added that if both Russia and Ukraine were unable to supply these products, gas prices could reach record levels at gas pumps “more than $ 5.00 per gallon,” and that the lack of neon gas production from Ukraine would further affect its availability. And increased the microchip lead time to more than 52 weeks. “

“The absence of these products from Russia and Ukraine in the supply chain will disrupt global food, electronics and car supplies and increase prices,” he said. “If the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues through 2022, we will see double-digit inflation in the United States and persistent problems across the global supply chain.”

