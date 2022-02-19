Sen. Roger Wicker announces he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time



Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. Announced that he had received a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday evening.

“Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and healthy. I will be working from home for the next few days. I look forward to returning in person soon,” he said. Tweet.

The senator’s office also announced in August that it had tested positive for COVID-19 in a landmark case.

The Senate is scheduled to close next week.

Since states and schools have recently relaxed or removed the mask ban, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky The agency said Wednesday it would “issue guidelines soon” on a wearing. Mask .

In addition, Biden is expected to announce a black woman nominated by his Supreme Court in late February. The Senate will then be expected to accept the confirmation.