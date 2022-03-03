Sen. Ron Johnson accuses CDC of making ‘false statement’ on mask mandate study, demands information



First in Fox: Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is requesting that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) respond to “a number of flaws” in a study uncovering the use of masks to protect against COVID-19.

The senator’s request comes after The Atlantic published an article highlighting potential flaws in the CDC’s Arizona results from a September 2021 study.

Johnson sent a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday, seeking information on the “alleged limitations” of the study used in the decision, which were obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital.

Covid-19 indoor mask with CDC school relaxes guidelines

Studies have shown that people who do not wear masks are three times more likely to be infected with the virus; However, the study found potential errors.

The Atlantic study included a variety of investigations, including alleged bias, and questioned whether COVID-19 infection actually occurred in schools. The senator, in his letter, is requesting full transparency of research and procedures from the study, noting that “the lack of transparency from the CDC on epidemiological policy over the last two years has been alarming.”

Despite acknowledging “limitations” in a closed-door briefing, the CDC continues to publicly support the results of the Arizona study.

“It simply came to our notice then [Walensky] And the CDC seems willing to acknowledge potential errors and limitations and raises serious questions about the CDC’s commitment to transparency in other studies in public forums, “Johnson wrote in the letter.

Johnson wants to answer a number of specific questions mentioned in the letter to the CDC by March 15.

The senator is questioning the credibility of the CDC, which has relied on the epidemic for information about the nation’s COVID-19 and the Mask Mandate guidelines.

The CDC did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment on Johnson’s letter.

The CDC has announced new mask guidelines that use a metric to track hospital admissions and high-risk areas across the country. Based on this data, residents will either have to wear a mask or not, depending on the level of risk in their city.

President Biden, referring to the new guidelines during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, said “most Americans in the country can now be mask-free.”