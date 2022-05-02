Sen. Schumer: Proceeds from the sale of Russian oligarchs’ assets should go to Ukraine



The United States should seize and sell Russian oligarchs’ yachts, palaces and other assets and then send the money to Ukraine, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY. Said Sunday.

“I will add provisions that allow our oligarchs to go back, take their money and send it directly to Ukraine,” Schumer said, referring to provisions he plans to add to the $ 33 billion aid package requested by the Biden administration. Week

He added that “there is no reason for Putin’s mischief and the gains to be made in the face of Ukraine’s dire need for money.”

President Biden on Friday asked Congress to approve $ 33 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, more than double the $ 13.6 billion package approved by Congress in early March.

The judiciary launched a task force kleptocapture in March to search the assets of Russian oligarchs.

Investigators last month worked with Spanish authorities to seize a 225-foot, $ 90 million luxury yacht tango from Russian alligator Victor Wexelberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that he was “grateful to the American people” for their continued support of the proposed $ 33 billion aid package.

“President Biden is right, this move is not cheap,” he said.

“But the negative consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and against democracy are so pervasive for the whole world that comparatively US support is needed.”

The provisions that Schumer said he would add to the aid package would also streamline the process of confiscation and make the ownership of money earned through “corrupt transactions with the Russian government” a federal crime.