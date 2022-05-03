Sen. Tom Cotton leads GOP bill to defund Biden’s DHS disinformation board



First in Fox: Arkansas. Tom Cotton President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is leading several of his Republicans in a new bill that would defend the disinformation board.

Cotton and his colleagues introduced the bill with the goal of a new DHS board amid similar First Amendment concerns from critics and lawmakers alike.

The bill aims to “prohibit the use of federal funds by the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board” and prevent taxpayers’ dollars from going to “support the establishment or operation of such a board.”

Lawmakers, critics consider DHS ‘distorted information’ board to be free speech concern

This too Resists Funding from going to “any other similar entity placed in DHS”.

The bill already sees strong sponsorship from big-name GOP lawmakers in the upper house, including Sens Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Jim Rees of Idaho, as well as both Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida.

The new bill comes after the Biden administration announced a new board under the DHS.

Federal and state lawmakers, constitutional scholars and other experts are concerned about the DHS’s new misinformation board, which they say is an attempt by the Biden administration to curb freedom of speech and compare it to the Orwellian “Ministry of Truth”.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Wednesday that the DHS had created a board to combat online confusion.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said at the hearing, adding that the department was focusing on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Cotton quickly condemned the Biden administration’s “unconstitutional” new board and promised to introduce legislation to protect it.

True to his word, Cotton has done exactly that. Now, it must survive in the legislative process in both the Senate and the House.

