Sen. Tuberville blasts Democrats for not supporting resolution to reopen Capitol: 'Something they can control'



Exclusive: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Explained to Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday why he was backing a proposal to reopen the US Capital to the public, despite lack of support for the measure from his Democratic colleagues.

Tuberville was joined by 26 of his fellow Republicans, led by Sen. Mike Hagarty, R-Ten., Supports a new resolution that the U.S. Capital and Senate Despite the restrictions on reopening office buildings for visitors, which has been extended since its inception. COVID-19 The epidemic about two years ago.

Since many locations and businesses in the United States have been reopened to the public, Hager’s resolution upholds that Congress should do the same again with the permission of tourists and selectors.

“Enough is enough,” said Tuberville, who is at the forefront of lawmakers calling for such a system. “A lot of people came to me and met me trying to get into the buildings and into the capital. If you work there or you’re a senator or a congressman, nobody can get into the capital. Maybe some workers.”

Tuberville: Let the people go back to their capital

The US Capital Visitor Center is physically closed due to COVID-19, although live virtual tours can be booked one day in advance through Capitol’s website. Participants are allowed to submit any questions via an online chat feature.

A few weeks ago, an eighth-grade team traveled from Alabama on a 12-hour bus ride to Capitol to take pictures with him, regretting that they had not been able to experience the entire Capitol trip.

“When they can’t go to people’s houses and see the paintings, and see the architecture, and see the Senate floor and the House floor from the porch, something went wrong,” the senator said.

“For some reason, we’ve really let the Democrats take control of it and let us rise above them as Republicans, and we have to stand up for the American people,” Tuberville continued, adding that COVID-19 is not going to go away anytime soon.

Tuberville is not surprised that no Democrat senator has signed the general resolution.

“I’m not surprised they’re not supporting it because they’re still wearing masks, and they’ve all been waxed and triple-waxed,” he said. “We’ve done everything possible. We have to learn to live with it. And they have to face the American people. They have to understand that the American people want to get into this building. They own it. They deserve it. We have to have more of these buildings than we have.”

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve noticed that Democrats just want control,” said Tuberville, who was Auburn University’s head football coach from 1999 to 2008 before taking office in January 2021. “They want power ৷ and they’ve got power now, and they’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to do what we want.’

“And that’s good,” he added. “They have about eight more months left. And then in November, they’re going to find out that all these little things that they do like this will be piled up against them in the next election.”

Gadget Clock had previously reached out to the Capitol Visitor Center as well as the House and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, who decided to close to the public. No one immediately answered questions about the resolution and whether there are any plans to reopen.

