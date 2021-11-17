Senate Approves Jonathan Kanter, a Big Tech Critic, As Top U.S. Antitrust Official

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday confirmed to Jonathan Cantor, a corporate lawyer and Big Tech critic, the nation’s top no-confidence motion, the latest in a series of actions aimed at curbing the power of Silicon Valley giants.

In 68-to-29 votes, Shri. Cantor’s recognition filled an important position in the Biden administration. The White House has made it clear that it wants to curb integration into American businesses, particularly among powerful technology companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Confirmation will go to President Biden for final approval.

Mr Cantor has been battling Google and other technology giants for years – mainly as lawyers representing competitors such as Microsoft, Uber, Yelp and News Corp. He joins government roles, along with other leading Silicon Valley critics, including Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, who gained prominence after writing a paper at law school arguing a no-confidence motion against Amazon.

Together, the two distrust enforcers will lead important lawsuits against Google and Facebook.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Amazon and Facebook have asked Ms. Khan, who has never worked for the company, to distance herself from cases involving her tech giants. The agency has said it will not back down from actions related to the companies.