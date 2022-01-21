Senate fails to pass voting rights legislation, Dems double down

Senate fails to pass voting rights laws, Dems double down





WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. Senate failed to pass voting rights laws, delivering an enormous blow to Democrats — however not an surprising one.

Regardless of failing to pass the laws a number of instances now, Democrats have vowed not to quit.

“Senate democrats combating for voting rights isn’t over,” stated Majority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

After one other failure to advance federal voting rights laws, Democrats may resolve to break up the laws into particular person payments. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says there are provisions he strongly favors.

“Vote-by-mail began off in Oregon and began off bipartisan,” Wyden stated.

Because the 2020 election, dozens of states handed or are attempting to pass legal guidelines that Democrats say limit voting.

“We have been making numerous progress till Donald Trump got here alongside and began spewing lies about vote-by-mail,” Wyden added.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) countered by claiming Democrats are mendacity about voting legal guidelines in Republican-controlled states.

“They need to not interact in an identical lie that Republicans throughout the nation are making it a lot tougher for minorities to vote,” Romney stated.

Earlier this week, Romney stated Democrats ought to concentrate on working with Republicans on what he sees as the true risk to elections.

“That’s the corruption of the counting of the ballots, the certification of elections, and the congressional provisions for accepting and counting a slate of electors,” he stated.

Romney and different Republicans seem open to reforming the Electoral Rely Act of 1887 to make it tougher to overturn the outcomes of future elections.

Democrats, together with the White Home, help the invoice.

“We simply have at all times wished to be clear that it was not an alternative choice to voting rights laws,” White Home Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated.

However some Democrats say that time is moot if voting is unfairly restricted and they’ll preserve pushing to improve entry to the poll.

“The very fact is that if individuals can’t vote initially, you don’t even get to that stage,” Wyden stated.