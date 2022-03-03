World

Senate passes nonbinding joint resolution to end national COVID-19 emergency

The Senate on Thursday passed a symbolic joint resolution calling on former President Trump to end the national emergency on COVID-19 on March 13, 2020.

The resolution, which passed 48-47 and is now going to the House of Representatives, was introduced by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas. It was supported by Indiana Senator Mike Brown, Utah’s Mike Lee, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, Texas’ Ted Cruz and Kentucky’s Rand Paul.

Rand Paul condemns Trudeau’s ‘dangerous’ emergency law, similar US law warning

Sen. Roger Marshall arrives at the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 13, 2021, the fifth day before the Senate impeachment trial for former President Trump.

(Greg Nash – Pool / Getty Images)

“Resolved by the United States Senate and House of Representatives in Congress, which, in accordance with Article 202 of the National Emergency Law (50 USC 1622The national emergency, declared by the President’s inquiry on March 13, 2020, was ended by Declaration 9994 (85 Fed. Reg. 15337), “the summary resolution said.

Marshall tweeted, “The Senate has spoken. We, like the majority of Americans, are ready to end the Covid national emergency.” “Hopefully, our House colleagues will join us in giving the American people the power to make decisions about the virus.”

Paul, who signed the resolution, warned of the possible consequences of the recent national emergency declaration.

The Canadian view that emergency law Prime Minister Justin Trudeau In a recent call for a crackdown on trucker convoys, Paul said such a law was “very, very dangerous” and warned against similar legislation in the United States.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on November 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I think the rules that allow the president or heads of state to call a state of emergency are very, very dangerous,” Paul said during an episode. Based politics Podcast

“We have the same kind of rules here and I’ve been against it for a long time. We actually have an emergency law in the United States that allows the president to shut down the Internet.”

