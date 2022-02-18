Senate passes short-term funding measure to avert government shutdown



The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term law to avoid an official shutdown, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk for his expected signature.

At the current level, the bill, passed by 65-27 votes before Friday’s deadline, will finance the government until March 11. This will give members of Congress more time to set full-year funding measures

The Senate vote marks the second time this fiscal year that lawmakers have voted to avoid a partial government shutdown and to keep government agencies fully operational. In December, the Senate voted to increase funding until mid-February.

Last week, the House voted 272-162 to pass the measure, known as a continuing resolution.

Through an allocation bill, legislators are tasked with funding the government by the end of the fiscal year, which ends on 30 September. Although an agreement is thought to have been reached, no official announcement has been made.

The vote in the Senate comes just before a planned weekend break.