Senate passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

To avoid a midnight government shutdown, the Senate on Thursday passed a spending bill in early December to expand federal funding and provide emergency aid to support resettlement and disaster recovery efforts for Afghan refugees across the country. approved.

The law, passed 65 to 35, and now goes to the House, where it is also expected to be approved, has been approved for President Biden’s signature before funding it.

“It’s a good result — I’m glad we’re done,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, speaking on the Senate floor before the vote. “There are so many things happening in Washington, the last thing the American people need is to stop the government.”

Lawmakers reached an agreement on the spending law after Democrats agreed to eliminate a provision that would have increased the federal government’s ability to continue borrowing funds through the end of 2022. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an initial funding package over its inclusion, refusing to deliver. For the first time in the coming weeks the party with the majority needed to move forward on a bill to avert a federal default is required.