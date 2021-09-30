Senate passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown
To avoid a midnight government shutdown, the Senate on Thursday passed a spending bill in early December to expand federal funding and provide emergency aid to support resettlement and disaster recovery efforts for Afghan refugees across the country. approved.
The law, passed 65 to 35, and now goes to the House, where it is also expected to be approved, has been approved for President Biden’s signature before funding it.
“It’s a good result — I’m glad we’re done,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, speaking on the Senate floor before the vote. “There are so many things happening in Washington, the last thing the American people need is to stop the government.”
Lawmakers reached an agreement on the spending law after Democrats agreed to eliminate a provision that would have increased the federal government’s ability to continue borrowing funds through the end of 2022. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an initial funding package over its inclusion, refusing to deliver. For the first time in the coming weeks the party with the majority needed to move forward on a bill to avert a federal default is required.
The law passed Thursday will keep the government fully funded until December 3, giving lawmakers additional time to reach a consensus on the dozen annual bills directing federal spending. It will provide $6.3 billion to help resettle Afghan refugees in the United States and $28.6 billion to help rebuild communities from hurricanes, wildfires and other recent natural disasters.
The disaster funding aims to help communities across the country recover from damage caused by natural disasters in recent years, including Hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta and Laura, as well as wildfires, droughts and winter storms.
It will also distribute billions of dollars to the federal government to help settle Afghan refugees in the United States, including money to help provide emergency housing, English lessons, and additional resources.
Before agreeing on details of the spending bill, the Senate defeated an amendment proposed by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas that would have reduced the duration of some benefits for Afghan refugees.
Senators also voted on an amendment introduced by Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas that would have stopped funding from going toward the implementation and enforcement of Mr Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, as well as an amendment that would deny lawmakers payments. should they fail. To pass budget proposals and a dozen expenditure bills by October 1.
