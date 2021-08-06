Senate Plans Votes on Infrastructure Over the Weekend

Presidencies are ruled by events and priorities, and President Biden – propelled to power by historic events in 2020 – has stake his political fortune on passing a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill intended to demonstrate competence, positive attitude and commitment to bipartisanship.

The capital halted on Friday close to fulfilling one of Mr Biden’s top legislative priorities for the first year to mark the passing of former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, a Tory who retired l last year and who died of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. . He was 77 years old.

Kentucky Republican and Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell and several other senators traveled west for the funeral service on Friday at an auditorium on Enzi Drive in Mr. Enzi’s hometown of Gillette. The group planned to return to Washington for a series of expected votes this weekend.

After a series of wrangling Thursday, Senator Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat and majority leader, announced plans to hold a critical procedural vote on Saturday on the infrastructure measure, which includes a huge infusion of federal funds for the country’s aging public works. system.