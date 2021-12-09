Senate Votes to Scrap Biden Vaccine Mandate as Republicans Eye 2022

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to withdraw President Biden’s vaccine and trial order for large employers, and Republicans took mostly symbolic action as they protested the administration’s pressure to vaccinate Americans against the deadly epidemic.

The vote was bipartisan, as two moderate Democrats – West Virginia senators Joe Manchin III and Montana’s John Tester – all joined 50 Republicans and voted to overturn previously blocked rules in a wave of lawsuits between big employers and Republicans. Controlled states. But the House is not expected to do so, and administration officials have said they will veto Mr. Biden if he arrives at his desk.

For those Republicans who pushed for action, it was a major opportunity to paint the administration’s efforts to increase coronavirus vaccination as federal oversight, a central element of their campaign message in next year’s midterm elections. It was also an unusually successful vote for the minority party.

“The federal government cannot manipulate citizens’ personal choices without a legal basis in Washington’s elite, law and order,” said Mitch McConnell, a minority leader and polio survivor Kentucky senator who is a staunch supporter of the coronavirus vaccine. . “And that would be a double whammy for a president who goes beyond the limits of his office and authority.”