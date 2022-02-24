Senator Blackburn blasts Biden as having ’emboldened’ Putin



Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, caused the explosion President Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “encouraged” by his foreign policy.

Blackburn called Gadget Clock Digital for an interview on Wednesday about the situation in Ukraine, just hours before Russia launched a full-scale offensive.

In the interview, Tennessee Republicans said Biden’s “sanctions should have started the last fall” and that “lethal aid to the Ukrainian military should have been sold,” as well as a comprehensive, coordinated diplomatic message from the United States to Ukraine and through it. So that they know that Ukraine can depend on us. “

“But President Biden has chosen not to do that,” said Blackburn.

“Putin wanted a five-year extension for New Start, and President Trump wisely said, ‘You don’t get five years, you get one year with conditions,'” he continued. “And that was Putin’s number one question, is renewing that New Start agreement.”

Blackburn fired Biden for giving Putin “unconditional” five years to renew the New Start agreement and for giving the Russian president “Nord Stream” without conditions.

“Then what happened: Putin is brave. His goal is to reunite the old Soviet Union, to expand its territory and population,” Blackburn said. “And he’s not afraid of Joe Biden. He sees Joe Biden as weak and he doesn’t think Biden is going to challenge him.”

The Republican senator further predicted that “foreign affairs” in Ukraine and in general would play a major role in the November 2022 midterm elections.

“People are very concerned about the security and safety of our country. And so what they want to do is have people in our Senate and House who will not just focus on national policy,” he said. “They also want to see how we are perceived in foreign policy and on the global stage.”

“Because they knew it affected us. Look at what is happening today because we have an uncomfortable reaction,” Blackburn continued. “Look at what’s going on in the stock market, look at what’s going on at the pump with the price of gas.”

“The American people are smart. The Tennessees I represent are smart. They are watching, and they understand that these decisions are made according to foreign policy, which has a big impact on what happens on a daily basis in their lives.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.