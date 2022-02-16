World

Senator calls for Hillary Clinton accountability: ‘They spied and they lied’

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott demanded accountability from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday when his presidential campaign lawyer in a lawsuit filed in court revealed that a technology company was accused of compiling dirt on the former president to “infiltrate” Trump Tower and White House servers. Trump is related to Russia.

Scott also blasted the mainstream media for “parroting” the Democratic narrative that Trump was engaged in Russian collusion, when the recent filing of the special counsel John Durham He said Clinton’s campaign was “actually spying on the president of the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill inflation on May 26, 2021 in R-Fla., Washington, DC.

“They spied and they lied,” Scott told Capitol on Tuesday. “We need accountability. We need accountability for the Clinton campaign.”

Clinton’s campaign to infiltrate Trump Tower, White House servers find Durham to link Trump to Russia

Durham revealed in a Feb. 11 court filing that Clinton campaign technicians were mining Internet servers and data at the White House and Trump Tower to gather abusive information about Trump. They were trying to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” about Trump and Russia, the court filing said.

Scott called for “accountability” for the two House Democrats who led the investigation into Russia’s collusion against Trump.

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives on March 10, 2020 for a national security briefing in front of members of the House of Representatives at Capitol Hill in D-Calif, Washington, DC. (REUTERS / Carlos Barria / File Photo)

“We need accountability for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler because they were involved,” Scott said. “So the media has to start their work.”

Asked for comment on Scott’s remarks, Lauren French, a spokeswoman for Schiff, told Gadget Clock Digital: “We make a point of not responding to misinformation or senators who spread it.”

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has found that the Russians actually interfered in the 2016 presidential election through a misleading social media campaign and hacking Democratic and Clinton campaign emails and publicizing those materials through WikiLeaks. Mueller’s 448-page report identified links between Russian and Trump allies, but ultimately found little evidence that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its electoral intervention activities.

Clinton campaign spokeswoman and Nadler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Scott said it was important that Durham be allowed to complete its investigation and that it had all the necessary resources from Attorney General Merrick Garland. During the Trump administration in 2019, Durham was tasked with investigating the source of the FBI Russia investigation.

Scott further told Gadget Clock Digital that he hopes the Durham allegations in the Clinton campaign will get more attention when Republicans regain control of Congress and therefore control the agenda.

“I think there will be overwhelming support for a thorough investigation and to get the information,” Scott told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

READ Also  Black women around R Kelly's trial react to his conviction

