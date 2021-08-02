Senator Lindsey Graham Says He Has a Breakthrough Covid Infection

Experts say vaccines currently in use in the United States offer strong protection against serious illness and death, even when infected with the Delta variant. More than 97% of people who have been hospitalized recently for Covid-19 have not been vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases were reported last week both on Capitol Hill and in the White House. At least six Texas Democrats, a White House aide and an aide to President Nancy Pelosi said they tested positive despite having been vaccinated.

A number of Republicans in Congress, especially in the House, have not been shot and have resisted wearing masks and other mitigation measures. But Mr Graham urged his supporters to get vaccinated and spoke out against misinformation related to the virus.

Mr. Graham’s announcement raised concerns that other colleagues in the Senate may have been exposed during recent contacts with Mr. Graham.

Graham’s office confirmed he attended a rally of senators on Saturday aboard “Almost Heaven,” a barge owned by West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin III. A photograph released over the weekend showed senators socializing on the boat as it cruised the waters around Washington.