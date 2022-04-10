Senator Schumer addresses ‘explosion’ of ghost guns in New York City, Long Island in wake of deadly Bronx shooting



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to act against a rise in ghost guns taking over New York City and Long Island.

Senator Charles Schumer addressed the issue Sunday, in what he calls an “explosion” in ghost guns.

“There’s an epidemic of ghost guns flowing into New York City and Long Island,” he said.

He says the unregulated nature of the firearms and the fact that they are available to anyone without the need for a background check are the major reasons why ghost guns are so dangerous.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage

Schumer says the federal government needs to take immediate action and classify, under federal law, that ghost gun kits are firearms.

In addition, the senator says they need the government to make background checks mandatory and require serial numbers for the weapons.

Schumer cited NYPD data which showed a 350% increase in ghost gun recoveries in New York City.

According to the data, there were 17 recoveries in 2018, 48 in 2019, 145 in 2020, and 375 in 2021. Schumer says 2022 is on pace for over 500 ghost gun recoveries.

The disturbing trend comes in the wake of a deadly shooting in the Bronx that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, who was shot to death outside of Bronx Preparatory Charter School on Friday.

Police say a ghost gun may have been used in the fatal shooting and officers recovered six shell casings at the scene.

