Senators and Biden Aides Struggle to Save Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON – Congressional negotiators and the Biden administration on Monday attempted to claw back a nearly $ 600 billion bipartisan deal to invest in roads, water pipes and other physical infrastructure, after Republicans rejected key to paying for the plan and resisted Democratic plans for an initial vote Wednesday.

Senators and administration officials are still working on the details of the deal, including how to ensure that a plan to fund it gets 60 votes for Senate passage. White House officials expressed confidence on Monday that the deal could be finalized. But his fate was uncertain.

Mr. Biden is pushing his economic agenda in parts. The bipartisan deal is supposed to be Stage 1 – with a much bigger Democratic bill to follow. But weeks after announcing a deal, the bipartisan group has neither released legislation nor received external confirmation that it is fully funded. A senior negotiator said over the weekend that the group had abandoned a key plan included in the deal that would have increased revenues by giving the IRS more power to catch tax evaders.

Republicans have come under pressure to oppose this method of funding from conservative anti-tax groups, who say it would allow auditors to harass business owners and political targets. Democrats say the increased enforcement would target large businesses and people who earn more than $ 400,000 – and note that improving tax enforcement has been a bipartisan goal of governments for decades.