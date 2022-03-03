Senators in both parties urge Biden admin to grant deportation protections for Ukrainian nationals in US



Republican and Democratic senators this week called on the Biden administration to protect Ukrainians already in the country from deportation in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sense. More than 40 senators, led by Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Bob Menendez, DNJ, and Kevin Kramer, RND, have already written to President Biden urging Ukrainian citizens to be temporarily protected in the country.

TPS protects citizens of designated countries residing in the United States from potential deportation if they qualify, allows them to apply for a work permit, and grants them freedom of movement.

TPS status is granted on three grounds: armed ongoing conflict, environmental catastrophe or “extraordinary and temporary status.” Lawmakers argue that Ukraine “clearly meets the standards” for TPS because of the Moscow attack.

“Providing TPS to a limited population of Ukrainians currently in the United States on a temporary basis would be a minor setback for our country, but forcing these individuals to return to the war zone would be unacceptable,” the senators wrote.

“Forcing Ukrainian citizens to return to Ukraine during the war would be inconsistent with American values ​​and our national security interests,” they said. “As a nation, we must play our part in protecting the security of Ukrainians in the United States by nominating Ukraine for TPS.”

The letter quoted State Department figures as saying that 29,510 nonimmigrant (temporary) visas were issued to Ukrainians in fiscal year 2020.

This is the latest call from the administration to use TPS for Ukrainian citizens. Some activists have also suggested that Biden may issue a similar Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) designation for Ukrainian citizens, which is issued at the discretion of the President.

Already written more than 170 groups Per President Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is urging Ukraine to nominate him for TPS and DED and to provide Student Relief (SSR) – citing estimates that it will protect about 30,000 Ukrainians.

“Given the country’s already insatiable humanitarian needs and the impact of the armed conflict with Russia, Ukraine is in no position to receive TPS / DED and SSR qualified Ukrainians,” the groups argued in a letter last week. “Returning these Ukrainians to a war-torn country will only exacerbate the uncertainty.”

The TPS program has previously been criticized by immigration hawks, who argue that the term often protects them illegally here and extends beyond the immediate period of initial emergency or crisis. There are some hawks TPS is unnecessary And the administration could extend the stay instead.

A DHS spokesman told Gadget Clock last week that it was monitoring the situation in various countries around the world, but there was no announcement at the time.

On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that he was nominating Sudan for the TPS, citing political instability, instability and armed conflict in South Sudan, and re-nominating South Sudan for another 18 months.