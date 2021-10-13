Send mobile by a few clicks up to Rs 5 lakh, RBI increases IMPS limit RBI raises IMPS limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to promote digital transactions IMPS limit

With RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) now working round the clock, there has been a corresponding increase in the settlement cycle of IMPS, thereby reducing the credit and settlement risk.

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed to increase the per transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) to promote digital transactions. IMPS managed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an important payment system that facilitates instant transfer of domestic money round the clock and through various channels like Internet Banking, Mobile Banking App, Bank Branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS. is accessible.

He said that this will further increase digital payments and customers will get additional facility to make digital payments above Rs 2 lakh. Das said that necessary instructions in this regard would be issued separately. In addition, the Reserve Bank also proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country.

The Governor said, “In view of the encouraging experience gained from the pilot trials, it is proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments through offline mode across the country. This will expand the reach of digital payments and open up new opportunities for individuals and businesses.”

