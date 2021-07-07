Send Us a Video Question for Eric Adams
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is almost certain to become New York’s next mayor. He won the Democratic primary in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans.
But he has formidable challenges to overcome. Unemployment rates are high, especially for low-paid service workers. The shift to remote work threatens thousands of businesses that serve commuters. And coronavirus cases are on the rise again.
We’re interviewing Adams for an online event on the future of the city we’ll be streaming live on August 19, and we want to ask him your questions.
Please record a video of yourself, mentioning your first name and the neighborhood or community in which you live, as well as your question. Send it before August 2.
Some tips for your video:
Pull horizontally, but still leave room at the top of the frame.
Check your setup: Make sure you are in a well-lit area and where we can hear you clearly.
Please keep your video under one minute.
