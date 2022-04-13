Sending nude images electronically will cost you in Virginia, with one caveat



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

It will soon be illegal to send unwanted nude photos electronically to the state of Virginia unless requested by the receiver.

“We are thrilled to have helped this memorable moment in Virginia. We are thrilled,” Payton Iheme, head of public policy for America, told WUSA9.com. The welfare of the people online, and this bill is a step in that direction. ”

State legislators have passed a bill backed by popular dating app Bumble, which would penalize anyone over the age of 18 for sending an unsolicited nude photo.

Americans are turning to dating apps to find friends

According to the bill, violators will be liable to the recipient of the intimate image for the actual loss or $ 500, whichever is higher, in addition to the reasonable attorney fee and costs.

It makes the democratic state Sen introduced Jennifer McClellan and will go into effect July 1 this year. Hundreds of other bills were listed in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s April 11 approval.

Bumble previously worked on similar and successful bills with Texas lawmakers and is currently working on legislation in California, Wisconsin, New York and Pennsylvania, a spokesman told WUSA9.

According to 7News, the effort was encouraged by a survey conducted by the company to find that one in three women got a lud image and 96% of women said the image was unwanted.